Is KL Rahul Staying With Lucknow Super Giants? Skipper Meets Owner Sanjiv Goenka Amid RCB Speculation

KL Rahul's future with Lucknow Super Giants came under question after rumours suggested that he could be heading to Royal Challengers Bangalore. However it looks like Rahul could be staying with LSG for IPL 2025 after picture emerged of him meeting owner Sanjeev Goenka in Kolkata.

According to Cricbuzz report the meeting between the two was centered around team composition and the potential retention of the LSG captain. The Lucknow-based outfit is keen to have Rahul in its squad for the next IPL. The rumour of Rahul leaving LSG and heading to RCB remains unconfirmed.

However the player's camp is yet to take a final call after the public spat during last year's IPL. LSG owner had publicly scolded the captain on the field after LSG's humiliating loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2024.

The crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad dealt a huge blow to LSG's playoffs chances. As soon as the match ended Goenka was seen in an animated discussion with Rahul on the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to announce the official retention policy, and it remains unclear how many players each team will be allowed to retain.

Last month, the owners of all 10 IPL teams met BCCI officials in Mumbai, with reports emerging about some franchisees calling for the mega auction to be scapped.

KL Rahul's record for LSG

Rahul has been playing for LSG since 2022, the year it made it's debut in the IPL. He has been their best performer with the bat since 2022.

Across three seasons, Rahul has scored an impressive 1410 runs in 38 games with the help of 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries. He is the only batsman from LSG to reach 1000 runs in IPL so far.