KL Rahul Likely To Leave LSG, Move Back To RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is likely to undergo a massive change ahead of IPL 2025 as captain KL Rahul could shift his base to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). According to a report by Dainik Jagran, all is not well between the Karnataka batter and the Lucknow-based franchise; hence, Rahul could leave the side.

The incident between Rahul and LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka seems to have sparked the rift. Following the shocking 10-wicket defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad, who chased down 165 within 10 overs, Goenka seemed to have been scolding the skipper about his tactics.

Although the duo denied any rift, the incident seems to have changed the equation. It's worth noting that Super Giants had reached the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 and endured their worst season this year, finishing 7th on the points table.

KL Rahul started his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

The 32-year-old notably began his IPL career with the Royal Challengers and featured for them in 2013 and 2016. Although he played only 5 matches in the 2013 edition, he featured in all 14 games 3 years later.

He also enjoyed a promising season, clattering 397 runs at 44.11 alongside a strike rate of 146.69. It remains to be seen if Krunal Pandya will get the captaincy. RCB, meanwhile, will benefit from Rahul and is likely to slot into the middle-order if his incoming gets confirmed.