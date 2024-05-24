'There’s 1000x Pressure & Politics Than IPL': Justin Langer Ruled Himself Out Of India's Head Coach Job After LSG Skipper KL Rahul's Advice

LSG coach Justin Langer | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Justin Langer ruled himself out of the race for Team India's head coach job after having a conversation with the team's skipper KL Rahul. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently on hunt for a new head coach as Rahul Dravid's contract is yet to expire after the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2024.

Dravid already communicated to the board that he won't be continuing as head coach post T20 World Cup 2024 and thus, the BCCI are looking for fresh faces to take up the post. The board has been specifically targeting foreign coaches, who have an experience in coaching the national teams.

Former Australia coach Justin Langer was one of the contenders to become the next the head coach of Team India after the T20 World Cup 2024. However, the LSG coach decided to rule himself out of the race for India's head coach.

Langer reveals advice by LSG skipper KL Rahul

LSG head coach Justin Langer dded that taking up the head coach is exhausting, given his experience of coaching the Australian team for four years. He also revealed that LSG skipper KL Rahul spoke about the pressure and politics that exists in Indian cricket after becoming the head coach.

He added that taking up the head coach is exhausting, given his experience of coaching the Australian team for four years.

"It would be an amazing job, but I have put myself out of the contention. I also know that it's an all-encompassing role, and having done it for four years with the Australian team, honestly, it's exhausting. And that's the Australian job!" LSG said on BBC podcast

"I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, 'You know, if you think there's pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, that's coaching in India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess. It would be an awesome job, but not for me at the moment," he added.

🚨 News 🚨



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of Head Coach (Senior Men)



Read More 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/5GNlQwgWu0 pic.twitter.com/KY0WKXnrsK — BCCI (@BCCI) May 13, 2024

Justin Langer was appointed as head coach of Australia after Darren Lehmann stepped down from the role following Sandpaper Scandal that rocked the cricketing world in 2018. He was lauded for how and captain Tim Paine pulled Australian team out of the situation.

Langer made his unceremonious exit as Australia head coach in 2022 and said that he might never take up the coaching role again. It has been reported that former Australian opener accused certain players for costing his head coach job.