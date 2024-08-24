 KL Rahul Says Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Scarred Him Massively': 'Did Not Know How To Handle It'
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya arrived as special guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in 2019, which sparked major controversy.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Cricketer KL Rahul appeared as a special guest on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan in 2019, alongside fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya. During the episode, they shared candid details about their personal lives but faced significant backlash for making misogynistic comments. As a result, Hardik and KL Rahul were suspended by the BCCI and ousted from a three-match ODI series against Australia. 

Appearing on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, KL Rahul opened up about the brutal trolling he faced after the episode aired and said that back in his 20s, he did not give a f**k about trolls and he always thought that he did not care about it. However, after the controversial Koffee With Karan episode, he got exposed to trolling.

"I sat, I got trolled, I stood, and I got trolled after the interview," he added.

Further, he added that the interview was a different world, and that completely changed him. Referring to his suspension from BCCI, the cricketer said that he had never even been suspended from school. Thus, he did not know how to handle after he was suspended from the ODI series

"I did mischievous things in schools like chota mota, but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents had to come. That was my first, and then you realise how bad it is," added KL Rahul.KL Rahul

KL Rahul said that growing up, he was a very shy and short-spoken person. Later, when he played for India, he became confident. "I had no problem being in a huge group of people. People will know I have been in a room of 100 people because I would talk to everyone. That interview scarred me massively," he stated.

