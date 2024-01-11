 Is India vs Pakistan Series Happening? PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Meets Jay Shah On Resuming Bilateral Matches Between 2 Arch-Rivals; Claims Reports
India and Pakistan haven't been playing bilateral series against each other since 2013.

Updated: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Muhammad Zaka Ashraf reportedly stated that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed his willingness to resume bilateral series Team India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan haven't been playing bilateral series against each other since 2013. India government didn't allow any matches to be played between two teams, except in ICC events and Asia Cup due to political tensions between two neighbouring countries.

The BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 as board didn't receive nod from Indian Government. Therefore, the hosting venue of the tournament was shifted to Sri Lanka.

As per the reports in Pakistan media, Zaka Ashraf met Jay Shah to discuss about resuming bilateral matches between India and Pakistan. The PCB chief stated that BCCI secretary wanted to bilateral series to take place between two countries to place but wanted the nod from Government of India. However, it is not clear where the meeting took place.

The last time India travelled to Pakistan for bilateral series was in 2006. Pakistan travelled to India for the 2011 World Cup, 2014 T20 World Cup and 2023 World Cup.

Despite resistance from former Pakistan cricketers, PCB still decided to send Men in Green for the prestigious tournament in India in October-November last year. Babar Azam-led side failed to qualify for the semifinal as they finished fifth in the league stage of the ODI World Cup 2023.

