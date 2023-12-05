'Is He Worth It? I Think It's A Poor Choice': Brad Hogg Slams RCB For Spending ₹17.5 Cr To Get Cameron Green From MI

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has criticised Royal Challengers Bangalore's decision to bring in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB traded the Aussie all-rounder from MI in an all-cash deal during the IPL trading window last month. Green was brought in for a whopping sum of ₹17.5 crore by RCB which Hogg feels is too much for a player of his calibre.

Spend on bowlers instead of batters

Hogg also said that RCB should look to spend on "quality bowlers" instead of constantly adding big names in the batting department.

"Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice. Nothing against Green's talent. He was good for Mumbai Indians last year.

"But if you look at RCB's list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don't have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up.

"I think this is a poor choice from RCB and Green could have been suitable at some other club," Hogg said in a video on his Instagram handle.

Hardik back in MI

MI gave away Green to RCB and brought Hardik Pandya back on board from Gujarat Titans for ₹15 crore which Hogg approved.

"Mumbai Indians, they threw Cameron Green out there for a little bit of trade bait, trying to free up some cash to get Hardik Pandya into their squad. It worked a treat.

"RCB couldn't resist. They swooped in there, not wanting Green to go back into the auction thinking they might have had a little bit more to pay for the all-rounder," he added.