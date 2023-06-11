'Third Umpire Should've Seen More Replays': Rohit Sharma on Cameron Green's Catch on Day 4 Of WTC Final

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday cricitised the third umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision of calling Cameron Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill as fair after the team's heavy defeat in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval.

India's 445-run chase suffered a big blow at the stroke of Tea on Day 4 when Scott Boland got Gill caught behind to Green at gully. The batter stood his ground forcing the umpire to refer the decision upstairs.

The third umpire Kettleborough looked at a few replays and decided to give the decision in favour of the fielding team despite inconclusive evidence.

Still pictures of the replays later revealed that the ball touched the ground even though Green had his fingers underneath it. The benefit of the doubt should have gone in the batter's favour but the third umpire thought otherwise and ruled Gill out.

India's charge was severly impacted with that dismissal as they lost two quick wickets in Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara after Gill before Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship.

Fans and cricket pundits kept talking about the dismissal long after the day's play on Saturday, with the Indian side favouring Gill while the Aussies agreed with the third umpire's decision.

The Australian cricket team however, didn't let the controversy affect their performance as they bowled out India for 234 in the first session on the final day to win the match by 209 runs and clinch their maiden WTC title.

Speaking about the dismissal after the match, Rohit said the third umpire should have taken more time and looked at more replays before coming to a conclusion.

"I felt disappointed, third umpire should have seen more replays, the decision was made quickly, especially in a final and more camera angles should have been there.

"In the IPL, there are more than 10 camera angles available but not in an ICC event," Rohit said at the post-match press conference at the WTC Final.