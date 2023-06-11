'Ball Did Touch The Ground’: Ricky Ponting On Cameron Green’s Controversial Catch

Ricky Ponting and Cameron Green. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has deemed the decision to give Shubman Gill out on day four of the World Test Championship (WTC) final the correct one. Although Ponting felt some part of the ball touched the ground, he reckons that the umpire was right to call it out as he anticipated the fielder to have been in full control of it.

Green, who took a sensational one-handed catch to get rid of Ajinkya Rahane on day three, stuck out his left hand after Gill edged one off Scott Boland to slip. While replays seemed to suggest that Green might have grassed the ball, the third umpire ruled it out, sparking outrage among fans. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also spotted discussing the incident with the umpires.

Speaking about the controversial dismissal to ICC, Ponting claimed that he saw the ball carry on the full to the youngster, but opined that it was the umpires' interpretation on whether Green was or was not in control.

"When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn’t sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen. I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground, then it is out. That must have been what the umpires’ interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened. It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that."

Everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out: Ricky Ponting

Ponting further conceded that the correct decision has been made, given the umpire deemed it out even without the soft signal rule now scrapped. The Tasmanian added:

"There will be a lot of talk about it, I am sure, and there will probably be more talk in India than in Australia. Everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out. If it had been given out on the field then I think the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision and I don’t think there would have been conclusive evidence. The reason I am saying that is, even without the soft signal, the third umpire thought it was out. At the end of the day I think the correct decision has probably been made."

Meanwhile, at stumps, India reached 164-3, but they need another 280 runs to script the highest successful run-chase in history.