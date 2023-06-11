WTC Final: Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story Ahead Of Massive Day 5 Leaves Fans Guessing

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's talismanic cricketer Virat Kohli posted yet another cryptic Instagram story after staying unbeaten ahead of day five of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Kennington Oval. With the right-handed batter standing between Australia and the Championship mace, he posted an Instagram story, leaving fans searching for answers.

Kohli took to his Instagram story and posted a quote that said, 'If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go'. The post went viral on Instagram and fans on social media went into overdrive, trying to understand the context behind the story.

Virat Kohli's cryptic Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

After day two of the fixture, when Kohli was targeted for eating in the locker room following his dismissal by Mitchell Starc, he posted a story on Instagram with a quote that said, "You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions."

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane share a strong 71-run partnership after back-to-back wickets:

Kohli and Rahane shepherded India to safety on day four of the WTC final with an unbroken 71-run partnership. India started their run-chase of 444 briskly as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara chipped in with critical contributions.

However, Australia got the momentum as off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck in his very first over to get the Indian captain, and Pat Cummins nipped out Pujara in the very next over. With cloudy weather conditions and rain around, it will be interesting to see how Kohli and Rahane approach the run-chase. India still require 280 more runs to scale the highest run-chase in Test history.