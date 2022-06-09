e-Paper Get App

Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Holly Scarfone | Pic: Instagram

Chelsea’s star footballer Ben Chilwell was recently spotted with Netflix model Holly Scarfone.

The couple were earlier seen dining at an expensive restaurant last week. They were also together during a party at a luxury nightclub.

The duo were again seen dining at LAVO Ristorante in Los Angeles along with their friends.

The England left-back, 25, recently split with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's former girlfriend Camila Kendra.

While Holly, 23, was linked with Kourtney Kardashian's former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Holly shot to fame after appearing on the hit Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle.

Read Also
Chelsea takeover imminent after final agreement reached
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsIs Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?

RECENT STORIES

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Captain Sunil Chhetri says India could have done better after 2-0 win over...

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Captain Sunil Chhetri says India could have done better after 2-0 win over...

'Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi...

'Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi...

Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?

Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?