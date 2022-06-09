Is Chelsea football star Ben Chilwell dating stunning Netflix model Holly Scarfone?

Holly Scarfone | Pic: Instagram

Chelsea’s star footballer Ben Chilwell was recently spotted with Netflix model Holly Scarfone.

The couple were earlier seen dining at an expensive restaurant last week. They were also together during a party at a luxury nightclub.

The duo were again seen dining at LAVO Ristorante in Los Angeles along with their friends.

The England left-back, 25, recently split with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's former girlfriend Camila Kendra.

While Holly, 23, was linked with Kourtney Kardashian's former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Holly shot to fame after appearing on the hit Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle.

