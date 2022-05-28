e-Paper Get App

Chelsea takeover imminent after final agreement reached

Associated PressUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Chelsea | Photo: AFP

The sale of Premier League club Chelsea is expected to be completed on Monday after a "final and definitive" agreement was reached with the consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

The club said on Saturday that "a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night" to sell to the Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium. The price is 2.5 billion pounds (USD 3.2 billion) - the highest ever for a sports team.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday," the club said.

The announcement followed a series of approvals allowing Roman Abramovich to sell after he was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has owned the club for 19 years.

The British government, which had sanctioned Abramovich, approved the sale this week after ensuring that the Russian oligarch could not profit from it. The Premier League had earlier given its approval.

Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich's assets were frozen in March and it expires on Tuesday.

Read Also
IPL Final Preview: 'Titans' of Gujarat brace up for 'Royal' fight from Rajasthan's rockstars
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsChelsea takeover imminent after final agreement reached

RECENT STORIES

Delhi stadium row: By transferring IAS couple Centre gave strong message, but Delhi govt failed to...

Delhi stadium row: By transferring IAS couple Centre gave strong message, but Delhi govt failed to...

Iranian police use teargas to disperse crowd protesting over building collapse that left 28 dead

Iranian police use teargas to disperse crowd protesting over building collapse that left 28 dead

Chelsea takeover imminent after final agreement reached

Chelsea takeover imminent after final agreement reached

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra HM Walse Patil demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra HM Walse Patil demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer...

Yasin Malik jailed for life: India slams OIC-IPHRC's stand on Kashmir separatist's life term

Yasin Malik jailed for life: India slams OIC-IPHRC's stand on Kashmir separatist's life term