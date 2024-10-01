Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During MUM vs ROI Match; Video

Image: X

The opening day of the Irani Cup tournament witnessed a stunning moment when Rest Of India player Devdutt Paddikal produced a brilliant catch to dismiss Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw. The Irani Cup tournament between Rest of India and Mumbai is currently being played at Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

Rest of India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and asked Mumbai to bat first. The decision paid off right away, as seamer Mukesh Kumar had Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw caught in the slips.

Mukesh bowled a full-length delivery in the fifth-stump channel and Shaw went for a trademark cover drive. However, the ball found the edge of the bat and travelled quickly to the right of Paddikal who was standing in the second slip. The southpaw went flying and grabbed an excellent catch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Irani Cup update

The toss was delayed due to a wet outfield and damp pitch, and play eventually began 45 minutes after the originally scheduled start time. Mumbai is without the services of Musheer Khan, who is missing the match owing to a neck fracture sustained in a road accident. Musheer's elder brother Sarfaraz Khan however was given a place in the playing XI.

After dismissing Shaw early, Mukesh Kumar had another wicket to his name just three balls later. Hardik Tamore was caught behind by ROI keeper Dhruv Jurel for a duck. Opener Ayush Mhatre was next to be dismissed similarly after he had scored 19 runs.

Mumbai were three wickets down for 44 runs heading to lunch with Shreyas Iyer and skipper Akinkya Rahane at the crease. The onus will be on both of these experienced players to take Mumbai to a respectable position after early wickets.