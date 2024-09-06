 Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report

As per the report, the match between Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai and the Rest of India will be played either at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium or Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Image: X

India's prestigious domectic competition, the Irani Cup will not take place in Mumbai . According to The Times Of India report, the city's extended monsoon season is believed to be the major reason behind the tournament being moved.

As per the report the match between Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai and the Rest of India will be played either at either Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium or Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

If the news does turn out to be true then Mumbai team will not have home advantage. However, Rahane & Co. will be keen to build on their Ranji Trophy success and prove themselves against the best cricketers from the rest of the country.

Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane were able to beat Vidarbha by 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to claim their 42nd title. The Rest of India (ROI) team would comprise of players across several states barring the champion state. The one-off fixture will be played from October 1 to October 5.

Irani Trophy stats

ROI have claimed 30 Irani Cup wins, having played 61 matches.They finished as the runners-up on 29 occasions while two of their trophies were shared. With 14 wins across 29 apperances, Team Mumbai is the second-most successfull side in the Irani Cup history.The team is set to play its first Irani Cup match since the 2015-16 season. Mumbai's last Irani Cup triumph dates way back to 1997-98.

