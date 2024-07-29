IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Likely To Continue Playing For CSK If BCCI Allows 5-6 Retentions, Claims Report

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni might play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season if the BCCI allows franchises to retain at least 5-6 cricketers in the squads.

Cricbuzz has claimed that the owners of CSK had a discussion with their 5-time IPL-winning captain regarding his future in the IPL.

MSD & CSK - A Match Made in Heaven

The 43-year-old stepped down from captaincy ahead of IPL 2024 and did not specify whether he will return to CSK next year as a player, mentor or in any other capacity.

It is expected that Dhoni will continue his long-standing association with the Super Kings in some way or the other due to his loyal fan base and love that he gets from the people all around the country.

CSK Wants MSD to Continue Playing

The CSK management is also hopeful of Dhoni playing another season for the franchise.

"As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides.

"But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK the next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine," CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said in May.

IPL GC to Meet Franchise Owners Soon

IPL and BCCI bigwigs are set to meet the franchise owners in Mumbai on July 31 where the biggest topic of discussion is expected to be the mega auction that will be held later this year. Franchises are allowed to retain just 4 players but the rule might change if the IPL governing council agrees to the owners' demand.

"It is too early because we have still not heard from BCCI on the kind of retentions which are going to be part of the next cycle of auction. So we are expecting that the BCCI would discuss with all franchise owners before they take a decision on retention," Viswanathan added.

MSD's stellar season in IPL 2024

Dhoni, who had underwent surgery to treat a knee injury issue last year, scored 161 runs in 73 balls at a strike rate of 220.55 this season. He was also good behind the stumps.

A mega IPL auction has been scheduled later in the year and if Dhoni continues, CSK will undoubtedly be retaining him. But it will be tough for the team management to retain MSD if the rule remains the same as they also have the likes of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube in their squad along with fast bowler Tushar Deshpande, who form the team's core Indian group.