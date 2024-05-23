 IPL 2024: CSK CEO Says Franchise 'Very, Very Hopeful' Of MS Dhoni's Availability As Player Next Year; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: CSK CEO Says Franchise 'Very, Very Hopeful' Of MS Dhoni's Availability As Player Next Year; Video

IPL 2024: CSK CEO Says Franchise 'Very, Very Hopeful' Of MS Dhoni's Availability As Player Next Year; Video

Speculations have been rife that this could be MS Dhoni's final season in the tournament but Viswanathan asserted that it was completely up to the former India captain to take a final call on his future.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said he is 'very, very hopeful' of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni participating in IPL 2025 as a player.

Dhoni, who led CSK to a record five Indian Premier League titles, stepped down as the skipper before the start of the ongoing season, handing the responsibilities to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led the team to a fifth place finish.

Speculations have been rife that this could be Dhoni's final season in the tournament but Viswanathan asserted that it was completely up to the former India captain to take a final call on his future.

Franchise's views on Dhoni's future

"I do not know. It is a question which only MS can answer. The question for us, we have always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him," he said to a question on CSK's YouTube channel.

"As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides.

"But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK the next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine."

Read Also
‘I’m Starting My Own Team’: MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Guessing With Cryptic Post; Look Carefully
article-image

MSD's stellar season in IPL 2024

Dhoni, who had underwent surgery to treat a knee injury issue last year, scored 161 runs in 73 balls at a strike rate of 220.55 this season. He was also good behind the stumps.

A mega IPL auction has been scheduled later in the year and if Dhoni continues, CSK will undoubtedly be retaining him.

However, the number of players allowed to be retained still needs clarity.

'Too early' to talk about Dhoni's future

Viswanathan said that discussions are yet to take place on the same with the BCCI.

"It is too early because we have still not heard from BCCI on the kind of retentions which are going to be part of the next cycle of auction.

"So we are expecting that the BCCI would discuss with all franchise owners before they take a decision on retention."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Preview: Hyderabad's Big-Hitters Face Rajasthan Spin Stars In...

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Preview: Hyderabad's Big-Hitters Face Rajasthan Spin Stars In...

IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Mocks RCB With 'Gentle Reminder' Post After Elimination, CSK Stars Join In...

IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Mocks RCB With 'Gentle Reminder' Post After Elimination, CSK Stars Join In...

IPL 2024: CSK CEO Says Franchise 'Very, Very Hopeful' Of MS Dhoni's Availability As Player Next...

IPL 2024: CSK CEO Says Franchise 'Very, Very Hopeful' Of MS Dhoni's Availability As Player Next...

UP Government Steps In To Rescue MotoGP Race In India After Becoming Co-Promoter, Agrees To Pay Race...

UP Government Steps In To Rescue MotoGP Race In India After Becoming Co-Promoter, Agrees To Pay Race...

FPJ Exclusive: ‘KKR Will Win It This Year’ - Ex-England Spinner Monty Panesar Picks His...

FPJ Exclusive: ‘KKR Will Win It This Year’ - Ex-England Spinner Monty Panesar Picks His...