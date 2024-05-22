‘I’m Starting My Own Team’: MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Guessing With Cryptic Post; Likely To Collab With Citroen

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni sparked speculations about his future after his cryptic post on his Facebook handle went viral on social media on Wednesday, May 22.

Dhoni likely played his last Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in which CSK was eliminated from the ongoing IPL season after 27-run defeat on Saturday, May 18.

However, neither the franchise nor the legendary wicketkeeper-batter commented anything on his future in the cash-rich T20 league.

With speculations still swirling, MS Dhoni put up a cryptic post of 'starting my own team' on his official Facebook handle, leaving the fans guessing about his next move or future in the sport.

"Time to take the leap. It's time to do what matters. I'm starting my own team!" Dhoni wrote on his FB.

Dhoni's cryptic post on Facebook is likely an advertisement for automobile company Citroen.

The former India and CSK skipper was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Paris-based automobile company earlier this year. His post could be about an upcoming collaboration with the car manufacturer.

This is not the first time that Dhoni has sparked speculations about his future with a cryptic social media post.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Dhoni took to his FB handle to post about his new role at the franchise.

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!" former CSK skipper wrote on FB.

However, it turned about an advertisement for Jio Cinema to promote Indian Premier League, where Dhoni played a role of a Grandfather in the commercial.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Dhoni surprised the fans by officially handing over the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings had a decent outing under the new leadership Gaikwad as they finished fifth in the league stage with seven wins and as many losses while accumulating 14 points in their 14 outings.

MS Dhoni's future in IPL

MS Dhoni has not uttered a word about his retirement from the IPL, but the speculations suggested that legendary wicketkeeper-batter pulled his curtains down on his illustrious cricketing career.

The former CSK skipper played the entire season of the IPL with muscle tear and back pain due to lack back up options in the squad due to injury woes in the camp. It has been reported that Dhoni will likely to fly to London for his treatment on his muscle tear before making a call on his future.

Another reports suggested that Dhoni will take a couple of months to decide on his future in the IPL.

In IPL 2024, MS Dhoni has scored 161 at an average of 53.67 and an impressive strike rate of 220.55 in 11 matches. He remained unbeaten in seven matches.