'Entertainment Guaranteed': Fans Go Berserk As Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And MS Dhoni Star In A Commercial; Video

In a star-studded Mutual Funds' advertisement, legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma were seen starring in the same. With three star cricketers featuring in the adverstisement, fans went berserk and backed the commercial to break the internet, given some funny connotations, especially by the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

The commercial starts with Sachin Tendulkar reminding Rohit Sharma how he forgot his phone. Tendulkar and Dhoni go on to discuss how the current generation hardly bother to think about their retirement plans. However, Rohit Sharma reverts by saying that he consistently makes an SIP investment in mutual funds, which the retired duo hail as a great idea.

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in an Ad together. 😂👌 pic.twitter.com/1ZTlIBFoU9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2024

Here's how fans have reacted to the star-studded commercial:

Rohit Sharma gearing up for T20 World Cup 2024:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is currently gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st in the West Indies and USA. The right-handed batter had a decent IPL 2024 with the Mumbai Indians, smashing over 400 runs with a solitary century. He also finished the campaign on a high, hammering 68 off 38 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants, albeit in a losing cause.

Team India are clubbed with co-hosts USA, Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada for the T20 World Cup. They will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5th. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue only have one warm-up game, which is against Bangladesh on June 1st.