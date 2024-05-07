IPL 2024: KKR's Charter Flight From Lucknow To Kolkata Diverted To Guwahati Due To Bad Weather

KKR players sitting inside the flight. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) charter flight diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather in Kolkata on Monday evening. Shreyas Iyer-led KKR were travelling back to Kolkata after beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

KKR took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to provide a travel update and wrote that they are currently standing at the Guwahati Airport tarmac.

Travel update: KKR's charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather ⛈️



The Kolkata-based franchise will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their upcoming fixture in the IPL 2024 at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR top points table after beating the Lucknow Super Gaints:

Summarizing the match between Lucknow and Kolkata, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ramandeep Singh (25* in six balls, with a four and three sixes) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

In the run chase of 236, Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis (36 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper KL Rahul (25 in 21 balls, with three fours) were the top scorers as LSG bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Harshit Rana (3/24) and Varun Aaron (3/30) were the top wicket-takers for KKR. KKR is at the top with 16 points after winning eight and losing three matches and LSG (12 points) is at fifth with six wins, and five losses.

Sunil Narine took home the 'Player of the Match' for his one wicket and 81-run knock.