IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Suspended For 1 Match, Fined ₹30 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate vs Rajasthan Royals

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined and suspended for a match for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, May 7.

Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After posting a total of 221/8, DC circumscribed RR to 201/8 in 20 overs. However, the clash was marred by controversy over RR skipper Sanju Samson's caught out dismissal by Shai Hope. Many believe Hope's feet touched the boundary rope while taking the catch.

However, the third umpire gave him a out and Samson had an argument with the on-field umpire over the third umpire's decision. Sanju Samson's dismissal turned the game around for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals were 10 minutes behind at the start of the final over of the match and were penalized for a slow over-rate, resulting in the hosts being allowed to field only four players outside the 30-yard circle.

In a statement by IPL, DC captain Rishabh Pant and his team breached the IPL's Code of Conduct by maintaining slow over-rate in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Since it is the third slow over-rate offence committed by the team, Rishabh has been fined INR 30 lakhs and handed a one match suspension, while other players have been fined 12 lakh or 50% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

"Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024." statement read.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding." statement added.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant was fined a total of INR 36 lakhs for committing slow over-rate offence twice in the ongoing IPL 2024. With one match suspension, Pant won't be playing in the crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12, Sunday.