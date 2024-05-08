'He Got Us Extremely Worried': Parth Jindal REACTS After Backlash Over His Animated Reaction To Sanju Samson Dismissal Row

Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal on Wednesday issued a clarification on his reaction to Sanju Samson's controversial catch after facing backlash from netizens on social media.

Jindal was seen shouting "You're Out" repeatedly after Shai Hope caught the ball very close to the long-on boundary line. Samson stood his ground and the umpire referred the decision upstairs.

The TV umpire, after looking at just a couple of replays, gave the marching orders to Samson. But the RR skipper argued his case with the on-field umpires while his fans on social media slammed the umpiring decision.

Notably, Samson was fined 30% of his match fees for showing dissent and arguing with the umpires after being given out.

Jindal faces the heat on social media

Netizens meanwhile, turned their guns towards Jindal for his animated reaction to the dismissal. But the DC co-owner wrote on X that he was worried about the result of the match and therefore, behaved in such a manner.

Jindal even met with Samson and RR owner Manoj Badale after DC won the match by 20 runs to keep their campaign alive in IPL 2024. He also congratulated Samson for his selection in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jindal's clarification

"Was lovely interacting with Manoj and Sanju - was incredible to witness his power hitting at the Kotla - he got us all extremely worried and hence the animated reaction when he was out!

"Had the pleasure of congratulating him as well. Great win by our boys!" Jindal tweeted.

DC overcame a valiant knock of 86 from Samson to restrict RR to 201 for 8 after posting 221 for 8 in 20 overs. The win helped DC keep their campaign alive and tie with Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on 12 points each.