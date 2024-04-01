IPL 2024: Chants Of ‘Rohit, Rohit’ Fill Wankhede Stadium As Home Fans Boo Hardik Pandya At MI vs RR Toss; Video

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians fans gave Hardik Pandya a taste of the trolling he has been receiving off late as chants of ‘Rohit, Rohit’ were heard during the toss in the opening home game of the IPL 2024 season against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

The chants were followed by booing from a couple of stands and this is a continuation of the treatment Pandya has been receiving from sections of the MI fans.

The Wankhede was decked in MI colours with a jam-packed stadium echoing the beats and fervour of Mumbai Indians in their first home game of the season. The chanting of Rohit’s name and booing came up only on occasions when Pandya was in the spotlight during the game.

The MI fans have not taken Pandya’s transfer from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians all too well with their loyalty firmly with the legendary former Mumbai Indians and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit being the quintessential Mumbaikar and local boy has the sentiments of the local fans firmly behind him.

However, Pandya would look to put behind the distraction of the fans’ disenchantment on the backburner to focus on the team’s fortunes.

The two back-to-back defeats against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is not the most ideal way to begin the new season for the five-time IPL champions.

If Pandya can inspire the team with success in the upcoming matches, there can be no bigger reason for the fans to rally behind him as the tournament progresses.