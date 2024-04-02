IPL 2024: BCCI Announces Revised Dates Of 2 Matches

IPL Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the rescheduling of couple of games of IPL 2024. The teams whose games have been rescheduled involve Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals as the BCCI uveiled an official release regarding the same on Tuesday (2nd April).

The fixture involving the KKR and Rajasthan Royals was earlier slated to take place on April 17th at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, it will now take place on the 16th. Meanwhile, the Titans and Capitals were scheduled to lock horns on the 16th, but they will play a day after on the 17th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.