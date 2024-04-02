 MI vs RR IPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan Hangs His Head Low As He Exits Wankhede Post Mumbai Indians' Poor Show Against Rajasthan Royals
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMI vs RR IPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan Hangs His Head Low As He Exits Wankhede Post Mumbai Indians' Poor Show Against Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan Hangs His Head Low As He Exits Wankhede Post Mumbai Indians' Poor Show Against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians lost their third consecutive match on Monday as Rajasthan Royals' bowlers and later, batsman Riyan Parag, plundered Hardik Pandya's team

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the many celebs who flocked at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Monday to witness the clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premiere League. However, post watching MI's poor show throughout the game, Big B was seen leaving the stadium visibly disappointed.

A video of Big B walking out of Wankhede stadium post the match has now gone viral, in which he can be seen hanging his head low and heading straight towards his car. The megastar, who never disappoints the paps and makes sure to stop and smile for their cameras even if for a hot minute, was visibly upset over how the game turned out to be and walked right out before fans could get a whiff of him.

He was seen wearing a simple white hoodie and track pants and he exited the stadium even before the match completely ended.

Read Also
'They Are Our Heroes': Sonu Sood Urges Trollers To Respect Indian Cricketers Amid Hardik Pandya MI...
article-image

Big B is known to be an ardent fan of all kinds of sports, be it cricket, football, or his current favourite, kabaddi. In the past too, he has been seen spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians on multiple occasions from the stands, and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan too makes sure to accompany him for most of the games.

For those unversed, Mumbai Indians lost their third consecutive match on Monday as Rajasthan Royals' bowlers and later, batsman Riyan Parag, plundered Hardik Pandya's team. The five-time IPL winners are yet to secure a victory this season.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, the 81-year-old has his hands full with multiple projects, including Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the courtroom drama Section 84, remake of The Intern with Deepika, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Lends Voice For Tiger, Announces Film's Release Date On OTT

Priyanka Chopra Lends Voice For Tiger, Announces Film's Release Date On OTT

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan Hangs His Head Low As He Exits Wankhede Post Mumbai Indians'...

MI vs RR IPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan Hangs His Head Low As He Exits Wankhede Post Mumbai Indians'...

VIDEO: Is Pooja Hegde Dating Tara Sutaria's Ex-Boyfriend Rohan Mehra? Couple Gets Spotted In Same...

VIDEO: Is Pooja Hegde Dating Tara Sutaria's Ex-Boyfriend Rohan Mehra? Couple Gets Spotted In Same...

Arjun Kapoor's Growth Was 'Influenced' By Salman Khan, Says Boney Kapoor: 'Their Equation Is Not...

Arjun Kapoor's Growth Was 'Influenced' By Salman Khan, Says Boney Kapoor: 'Their Equation Is Not...

Kapil Sharma Birthday: From Earning ₹500 To Net Worth Of ₹280 Cr, Everything You Need To Know...

Kapil Sharma Birthday: From Earning ₹500 To Net Worth Of ₹280 Cr, Everything You Need To Know...