 'Reputation Toh Bachegi Franchise Ki': Angry Fans Want Rohit Sharma To Return As Captain After MI Slump To 3rd Loss In IPL 2024; Watch
Angry fans have called for Rohit Sharma to return as Mumbai Indians' skipper after their 3rd successive loss in IPL 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Fans want Rohit Sharma to return as MI skipper. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' fans displayed their anger towards the franchise after they slumped to their 3rd consecutive loss in IPL 2024 on Monday against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. With Hardik Pandya receiving boos during the toss, the loss didn't do him any good as fans called for Rohit Sharma to return in the role more strongly than ever.

In a video going viral on social media, fans have called for Rohit Sharma to return as captain, citing that the veteran opener's comeback in the role will make Mumbai Indians a successful side again. A few fans also lashed out at Hardik Pandya's attitude, accusing him to be too casual and want him to step down.

Mumbai Indians scored the lowest total in IPL 2024 thus far when they managed only 125-9 in 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. 3 Mumbai Indians batters, including Rohit Sharma perished for golden ducks, while Pandya was the highest scorer with 34.

