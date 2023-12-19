 IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player In History, Bought By KKR For ₹24.75 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player In History, Bought By KKR For ₹24.75 Crore

IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player In History, Bought By KKR For ₹24.75 Crore

Mitchell Starc broke the record for the highest bid in IPL auction history just minutes after his Australia captain Pat Cummins was sold for ₹20.50 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc broke the all-time record for the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after he was bought for a whopping ₹24.75 Crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auction in Dubai.

Starc broke the record for the highest bid in IPL auction history just minutes after his Australia captain Pat Cummins was sold for ₹20.50 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-arm pacer drew the maximum eyeballs when his name came up in the auction. The 33-year-old has not played in the IPL since 2015 after making his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014.

Read Also
IPL 2024: 'Rohit Sharma Is Not Going Anywhere From This Team', Confirm Mumbai Indians At Dubai...
article-image

KKR justify Starc's price tag

"The entire salary cap for franchises when IPL started in 2008 was ₹20 crore. Things have changed.

"But our view is, when the auction is over all the 10 teams are going to walk out of the auction having spent ₹100 crores. And each team decides to slice it differently.

"So what you have paid to somebody, up or down, is a matter of perspective. Ultimately we are all spending the same amount of money," KKR CEO Venky Mysore justified the amount paid for Starc.

Read Also
IPL 2024 Auction: KKR Break The Bank For Mitchell Starc At ₹24.75 Cr; Check Out The Most Expensive...
article-image

Notable Acquisitions in the IPL 2024 Auction

In addition to the significant acquisition of Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured the services of Travis Head, the hero of the World Cup final, for a substantial sum of Rs 6.80 crore.

Harshal Patel, previously with Royal Challengers Bangalore, emerged as a sought-after player, fetching a lucrative deal from Punjab Kings, who invested Rs 11.75 crore in the out-of-favor Indian pacer.

Daryl Mitchell, following his impressive performance in the ODI World Cup, enjoyed a substantial payday as Chennai Super Kings splurged Rs 14 crore to secure the services of the New Zealand batter.

Read Also
IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Makes Comeback As KKR Captain After Missing Previous Edition Due To Injury;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘It Was A Shock’: Mitchell Starc Thrilled To Join KKR After Record-Breaking ₹24.75 Crore...

‘It Was A Shock’: Mitchell Starc Thrilled To Join KKR After Record-Breaking ₹24.75 Crore...

IPL 2024: Former Captain David Warner 'Blocked' By Sunrisers Hyderabad On X & Instagram

IPL 2024: Former Captain David Warner 'Blocked' By Sunrisers Hyderabad On X & Instagram

Analysing High-Stake Buys At IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins Value For Money Despite...

Analysing High-Stake Buys At IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins Value For Money Despite...

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: South Africa Opt To Bowl, Rinku Singh Makes His 50-Over Debut For Team India

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: South Africa Opt To Bowl, Rinku Singh Makes His 50-Over Debut For Team India

IPL 2024 Auction: KKR Break The Bank For Mitchell Starc At ₹24.75 Cr; Check Out The Most Expensive...

IPL 2024 Auction: KKR Break The Bank For Mitchell Starc At ₹24.75 Cr; Check Out The Most Expensive...