IPL 2024 Auction: Mallika Sagar Set To Become First Female Auctioneer In Indian Premier League's History

Renowned auctioneer Mallika Sagar is poised to make history as the first female auctioneer in the 16-year legacy of the IPL, overseeing the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19.

Mallika, who recently orchestrated the Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai on December 9, is set to take the reins from Hugh Edmeades in the men's IPL auction, joining the ranks of past auctioneers Richard Madley and Charu Sharma.

Mallika's adept handling of the last two WPL auctions in Mumbai earned her widespread acclaim. She previously served as the auctioneer for the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2021.

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Hailing from Mumbai, Mallika Sagar is not only a prominent auctioneer but also a well-known art collector with expertise in modern and Indian contemporary art.

Holding a significant degree in art history from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, she commenced her career at Christie's in 2001, eventually becoming its first female auctioneer of Indian origin.

IPL 2024 auction details

As for the IPL 2024 auction details, it marks the first instance of the IPL auction occurring outside India, with Dubai hosting the mini-auction on December 19.

A total of 333 players, comprising 214 Indian players and 119 overseas cricketers, will be up for bidding at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Notably, 23 players carry the highest base price of Rs. 2 crore, while 13 players are listed for auction with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.

Where & how to watch IPL 2024 auction

For fans eager to catch the action, the IPL 2024 Auction is scheduled to commence at 1:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Viewers can tune in to English and regional channels of Star Sports for coverage, while live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Cinema App or jiocinema.com. A pre-show will be aired by Star Sports and Jio Cinema from 12:30 PM IST in anticipation of the auction.