IPL 2024 Auction: Players Who Can Break Record To Become The Costliest Player In History

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 18, 2023
Sam Curran remains the most expensive player in the IPL auction history. The English all-rounder fetched INR 18.5 crore ahead of IPL 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Starc will probably be the first name on most franchises' sheet, having registered for the auction for the first time since 2018. Starc's lethal swing with the new ball and yorkers makes him a demanding prospect.
(Credits: Twitter)
Travis Head attracted a lot of eyeballs after his performances in the 2023 World Cup, especially in the final. He is among the front runners to shatter the record for being the highest paid player in the auction.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rachin Ravindra also put himself on the map after smashing nearly 600 runs in the 2023 World Cup. His attractive stroke-making along with left-arm spin could have him eclipse Sam Curran.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shardul Thakur is a match-winner across facets in every sense; hence it was surprising to see KKR release him. Despite being inconsistent, Shardul's reputation alone could fetch him big bucks in the auction.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee is yet another player to put franchises on notice with his epic performances. The Proteas speedster gave it all in his maiden World Cup, taking 20 wickets in 8 matches at 19.80.
(Credits: Twitter)
England's Phil Salt could be the surprise package in the auction. Salt delivered promising performances in IPL 2023 and his recent outings should attract big bids from the franchises.
(Credits: Twitter)
Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best spinners today in white-ball cricket. Hasaranga has already fetched over 10 crores from RCB in auction once and has the potential to break the record.
(Credits: Twitter)
Keshav Maharaj is a wily customer in limited-overs cricket and stepped up big time for South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. Teams like KKR and LSG could invest massively on the left-arm spinner due to their tracks assisting slow bowling.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shahrukh Khan is yet to live up to his potential in IPL despite franchises shelling big bucks. However, he has a bright future and franchises needing Indian middle-order batters are likely to invest big.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!