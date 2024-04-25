IPL 2024 Attracts 47.5 Crore Views In First 34 Matches On Disney Star; 6.3 Cr Watched MS Dhoni's Sixes vs MI

As the TATA IPL 2024 reaches its midpoint, Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the tournament, continues to set new records in viewership, solidifying its position as the leader in TV broadcast.

Recent data released by BARC reveals that Disney Star has reached an impressive 47.5 crore viewers, accumulating a staggering 24500 crore minutes of total watch time. This marks an 18% increase in consumption compared to the previous edition of the tournament.

Growth in TV Reach and Ratings

Disney Star has experienced a notable 5% growth in TV reach for live broadcasts compared to the previous highest recorded in 2019. Additionally, the broadcaster has witnessed a 19% increase in TVR (Television Rating) for the first 34 matches compared to the previous edition.

Epic Showdown: MI vs. CSK

One of the tournament's highlights was the intense match between MI (Mumbai Indians) and CSK (Chennai Super Kings) during the rivalry week of #IPLonStar.

CSK emerged victorious at Wankhede Stadium in a thrilling encounter, drawing 6.3 crore concurrent viewers on TV, particularly during MS Dhoni’s remarkable performance, where he scored 20 runs off 4 balls.

This set a new record for the highest concurrency for any league game across the current and previous seasons.

Unprecedented Stadium Atmosphere

The Star Sports Shor Meter recorded a deafening 131 decibels during the MI vs. CSK match, marking the highest noise level for this season.

This clash of the champions also garnered significant attention, becoming the most highly rated league stage match, outside of the pandemic years, with 17.4 Crore Viewers on TV and a watch time of 1540 Crore minutes on April 14, 2024.

'VISA TO WORLD CUP' Week

Disney Star, also the official broadcaster of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has launched the ‘VISA TO WORLD CUP' week.

This initiative aims to spotlight the emerging talents from the IPL and evaluate their potential inclusion in India's final 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Expert Analysis and Compelling Narratives

Leveraging the expertise of its StarCast, Disney Star provides viewers with insightful analyses, strategic predictions, and compelling narratives regarding the composition of the Indian contingent.

This immersive approach ensures that every match and every player's performance is significant, seamlessly transitioning from the excitement of the IPL to the fervor of the T20 World Cup.