 VIDEO: Noise Levels Reach 131DB, More Than A Fighter Jet, As Wankhede Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket
Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
The jam-packed Wankhede Stadium went berserk after the fall of Chennai Super Kings' first wicket in the second over after Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on Sunday.

The host broadcaster Star Sports revealed afterwards that the noise levels reached 131DB (decibels) after Gerald Coetzee drew first blood for Mumbai.

Just for your reference, the F/A-18 Super Hornet produces 118 decibels of noise, which is the equivalent of a rock concert.

Exclusive footage from inside the stadium shows a sea of blue taking over the stands even though CSK fans have also turned up in large numbers.

Coetzee bounced out Rahane in the second over with a quick short delivery aimed at the batter's left ear. The dismissal reduced CSK's start to 8 for 1 with Rachin Ravindra at the crease and captain Rituraj Gaikwad the next one in.

