 MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: CSK Fans Fail To Take Over Wankhede As Mumbai Opt To Bowl First; Watch Visuals From Stadium
Mumbai Indians will have the advantage of bowling first on the Wankhede pitch and assess the conditions before unleashing their batters in front of the jam-packed stadium on Sunday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 29 of IPL 2024.

The home fans have certainly made sure that the Yellow brigade don't take over their territory and will mostly act as the 12th player for the home team which is the same which defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed

Mumbai Indians Subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

