 IPL 2023: Rana & Rinku gun down 145 after spinners shine as KKR break 11-year jinx at Chepauk to beat CSK
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: Rana & Rinku gun down 145 after spinners shine as KKR break 11-year jinx at Chepauk to beat CSK

IPL 2023: Rana & Rinku gun down 145 after spinners shine as KKR break 11-year jinx at Chepauk to beat CSK

IPL 2023: Chasing 145 for victory, KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL

Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties apiece en route to a 99-run match-winning stand to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries to set up KKR's chase of 145 runs after they lost their first three wickets for 33 runs inside the fifth over.

KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

Read Also
From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Cricketing fraternity celebrates Mother's day
article-image

Narine & Varun hunt in pairs

KKR's cause was helped to a large extent by a superb bowling effort earlier by spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who did superbly and picked up two wickets each.

The defeat also puts on hold CSK's chances of sealing a play-off berth as the home side is in second spot with 15 points.

KKR, on the other hand, moved to 12 points with a match to play but their hopes rest on other results.

Read Also
RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals bowled out for 59 as Royal Challengers Bangalore register...
article-image

The Rinku & Rana show at Chepauk

Rana and Rinku, both left-handers, showed necessary skills and patience on a tacky pitch to negate the impact of CSK spinners after the home team had posted a moderate 144 for six in 20 overs.

The match-winning partnership between Rana and Rinku ended when the latter was run out by a direct hit from Moeen Ali.

CSK spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen -- could not do any damage after Deepak Chahar had provided the initial breakthroughs to leave KKR at 33 for 3.

Read Also
'Going to become a household name': Brett Lee on KKR star Rinku Singh
article-image

CSK batters struggle in their own den

Earlier, talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to drop down the order backfired as CSK lost wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to the modest score.

Dhoni, who came out to bat no.7 position, remained unbeaten on 2 off 3 balls.

Read Also
Watch: Sanju Samson selfelssly blocks to let Yashasvi Jaiswal score a hundred against KKR
article-image

Opting to bat, CSK were 72 for five in in the 11th over before Shivam Dube underlined his utility, hammering a 34-ball 48 (1x4, 3x6s) to help the hosts somewhat recuperate in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (20 off 24).

The duo shared 68-run stand for the sixth wicket to take CSK close to the 150-run mark, which at one point of time looked out of reach on a sluggish pitch.

Spin duo of Narine (2/15) and Chakravarthy (2/36) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR and they were ably supported by Shardul Thakur (3-0-15-1) did and Vaibhav Arora (1/30).

Read Also
Sanju Samson left speechless after RR 59-all out vs RCB in IPL 2023: 'I do not have an answer'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Rana & Rinku gun down 145 after spinners shine as KKR break 11-year jinx at Chepauk to...

IPL 2023: Rana & Rinku gun down 145 after spinners shine as KKR break 11-year jinx at Chepauk to...

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Rana, Rinku lead Kolkata to 6-wicket win in Chennai

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Rana, Rinku lead Kolkata to 6-wicket win in Chennai

RR vs RCB: Fans troll Rajasthan Royals for registering third-lowest score in IPL history

RR vs RCB: Fans troll Rajasthan Royals for registering third-lowest score in IPL history

Sanju Samson left speechless after RR 59-all out vs RCB in IPL 2023: 'I do not have an answer'

Sanju Samson left speechless after RR 59-all out vs RCB in IPL 2023: 'I do not have an answer'

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Bangalore crush Rajasthan to win by 112 runs in Jaipur

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Bangalore crush Rajasthan to win by 112 runs in Jaipur