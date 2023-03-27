 IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named as KKR captain, replacing injured Shreyas Iyer
Kolkata Knight Riders have named Nitish Rana as stand-in captain for IPL 2023. The left-hander will fill in for Shreyas Iyer, who will miss the start of the season with a back injury.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

The Kolkata Knight Riders have named Nitish Rana as their new captain in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

“Kolkata Knight Riders today announced that Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury,” the two-time champion stated in a media release.

article-image
article-image

However, KKR remains hopeful that Iyer will play some part in the IPL 2023. "We are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and play some part in the IPL 2023," the statement continued.

For a while, Rana's name was being bandied about for KKR leadership alongside Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell. However, Rana was chosen because of his experience as the captain of Delhi in domestic cricket.

“We feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job,” KKR added.

