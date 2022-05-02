IPL: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh power Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in a return leg IPL match on Monday.

Invited to bat, skipper Sanju Samson smashed seven fours and a six in his 49-ball 54, while Shimron Hetmyer provided late charge with an unbeaten 13-ball 27 as RR scored 152 for five.

However, Jos Buttler (22), Riyan Parag (19) and Karun Nair (13) got starts but couldn't capitalise.

Tim Southee (2/46) scalped two wickets, while Umesh Yadav (1/24), Anukul Roy (1/28) and Shivam Mavi (1/33) accounted for one each.

Nitish Rana (48 not out), Rinku Singh (42 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (34) then chipped in with useful contributions as KKR romped home, scoring 158 for three in 19.1 overs.

ALSO READ UEFA takes huge decision, bans Russian clubs from all European Competitions next season

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:33 PM IST