UEFA takes huge decision, bans Russian clubs from all European Competitions next season

Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football's governing body announced on Monday.

"Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season," it said in a statement. Russian clubs and national teams were suspended "until further notice" by UEFA in February in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:01 PM IST