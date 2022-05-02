e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / UEFA takes huge decision, bans Russian clubs from all European Competitions next season

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

UEFA champions league | AFP
Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football's governing body announced on Monday.

"Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season," it said in a statement. Russian clubs and national teams were suspended "until further notice" by UEFA in February in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

