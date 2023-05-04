IPL 2023: Mumbai Police responds to tweet from fake account mocking 'criminal' Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a clarification on a tweet circulating on social media from a fake account on their name after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

An unofficial handle with Mumbai Police's name posted a tweet mocking Arshdeep Singh after he was taken to the cleaners by MI batters during their successful 215-run chase in Mohali on Wednesday.

"The Criminal has been arrested in Mohali by Punjab Police consisting of SP Suryakumar Yadav, DSP Ishan Kishan, Inspector Tilak Verma and SI Tim David.

"Thank you for reporting the crime @PunjabKingsIPL," the unofficial account tweeted in response to the banter going on between the Punjab Kings franchise and the original Mumbai Police's handle on the social networking site.

Warning citizens about the fake account, Mumbai Police's original handle responded with, "We appreciate your wit on social media, however we would have appreciated you even more if you got the basics right!

"Citizens, kindly note this is not our official account, rather one of our ‘accused’ handles, for impersonating the official account."

MI crush PBKS in Mohali

Ishan Kishan's stylish 75 off 41 balls was complemented by Suryakumar Yadav's 360 degree effort that fetched 66 off 31 balls as Mumbai Indians powered to a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Uncapped Jitesh Sharma (49; 27b) matched T20 specialist Liam Livingstone (82 not out; 42b) in flair and flamboyance as the duo stepped up in style in the back end to propel Punjab Kings to a fighting 214/3 after Mumbai Indians opted to bowl.

But Ishan was at his furious best in a 41-ball 75 (7x4, 4x6), while Suryakumar Yadav batted with his usual flair in a 31-ball 66 (8x4, 2x6) to make a mockery of 200-plus chase, winning with seven balls to spare.