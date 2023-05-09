IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer ruled out due to injury, replacement named

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of IPL 2023 | (Credits: Twitter)

With Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians have named Chris Jordan as his replacement for the remainder of the tournament. Jordan will join the franchise for INR 2 crores.

Chris Jordan is the highest wicket-taker for England in T20Is:

The England right-arm pacer has represented four IPL franchises before this and has played 28 games with 27 scalps under his belt at 30.85 apiece alongside an economy rate of 10.52.

He is also the highest wicket-taker for England in the T20I format, bagging 96 scalps in 87 matches at 27.32 with three four-wicket hauls. He is also a handy lower-order batter and a gun fielder. The Barbadian is also Archer's former Sussex teammate.

Meanwhile, Archer will return home and his recovery and fitness will be monitored by the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Mark Boucher confirms Jofra Archer went to Belgium for a minor procedure:

Ahead of the home game against the Rajasthan Royals last month, head coach Mark Boucher confirmed that Archer went to Belgium for a surgery and underlined what can he bring to the side when on song.

"Yes, he was (in Belgium for surgery). I believe it was a minor surgery. We all know what Jofra can do. He's been a fantastic bowler for many years now. So, he adds a different dimension to our attack. Obviously, some good pace. He can bowl with the new ball and he's very good at the death as well," Boucher told a press conference.

After a British media unveiled a story of Archer's travel to Belgium, the 28-year-old tearaway fast bowler criticized them for putting out a story without confirming the facts.