IPL 2023: Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav fire Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Talented youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden century (124) went in vain as Tim David struck three successive sixes in the final over as Mumbai Indians pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League here on Sunday. The 21-year-old Jaiswal smashed 124 off just 62 balls, which was studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 200 to single-handedly take the Royals to 212 for 7 after electing to bat.

MI get off to the worst start

Sandeep Sharma gave the Royals the perfect start when he cleaned up Rohit (3), who turned 36 on Sunday, but the pair of Kishan and Green led the recovery, taking the hosts to 58/1 in the powerplay.

Green added 62 runs for the second wicket with Kishan, who perished for a 23-ball 28 to Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-27-2).

SKY steps up

With MI needing a Suryakumar special, the batter smacked an incredible six off Ashwin over fine leg off the first ball he faced, and got off the blocks quickly with three fours off Holder as MI reached 98 for 2 at the halfway mark.

Mumbai Indians fought back with crucial knocks from Cameron Green (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29 balls) in the middle, before David finished the match off, along with Tilak Varma (29 not out), as the home side chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Tim David heroics

With 17 needed off the final over bowled by Jason Holder, David hammered three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries to finish off the game as MI reached 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs to hand captain Rohit Sharma a birthday present.

David smashed an overall five sixes and two fours during his knock of 45 not out off just 14 balls. He added 62 runs from only 23 balls for the unconquered fifth wicket with Varma to turn tables on the Royals.