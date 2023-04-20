IPL 2023: MS Dhoni to miss next game? Viral picture of Devon Conway training sparks concern among CSK fans

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite a few setbacks in the form of injuries to key players, the MS Dhoni-led side has had a decent run so far with three wins in five matches, putting them third on the points table.

Dhoni a doubt for next game?

However, injuries have marred CSK's campaign, with Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, and Ben Stokes out of action. While Magala and Stokes are expected to return, Jamieson and Chahar are out of the tournament. Additionally, Dhoni himself is carrying a knee injury that has affected some of his movements on the field.

Although Dhoni is known for his resilience and has played through injuries in the past, given that the tournament has not yet reached its halfway mark, he may opt to take a break and allow his injury to heal.

In fact, pictures of Devon Conway doing wicketkeeping drills have fueled speculation that Dhoni may sit out the next game against SRH. Nevertheless, the CSK skipper's fitness and dedication to the game are widely acknowledged, and his presence on the field will undoubtedly be missed if he does take a break.

Is this Dhoni's last season?

As the current season progresses, speculation abounds that this could be MS Dhoni's final season as a player. The Chennai Super Kings captain has frequently expressed his desire to play in his hometown before retiring, and this year's tournament has seen the return of the original home-and-away format, fulfilling his wish. However, at a recent event, Dhoni dismissed any talk of retirement, stating that there was ample time left to consider that decision.

“I don’t want to put pressure on the coach and the team by saying anything now (with laughter).” “There’s lot of time to take that call (on retirement). Right now we have a lot of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something,” he added.