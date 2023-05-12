IPL 2023: Jos Buttler fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct

Jos Buttler. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler copped a ten per cent fine of his match fee for showing dissent at Yashasvi Jaiswal following his dismissal against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The Indian Premier League's (IPL) official website announced that the keeper-batter had breached the Code of Conduct.

Buttler's dismissal occurred during the second over of the run-chase when the ball struck his thigh-pad and rolled over to the point. Although the 32-year-old came two steps forward, he indicated by raising his hand that he wants to stop. However, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal came halfway down; hence, Buttler ran only to find himself short of the crease, thanks to a direct hit from Andre Russell. The star batter walked back without troubling the scores.

The IPL's official statement read that the Englishman had admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

"Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11. Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Yashasvi Jaiswal's blazing knock crushes Kolkata Knight Riders

Meanwhile, the Royals romped to a comprehensive nine-wicket win on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal's 47-ball 98*. The left-hander began the carnage with a 26-run over off Nitish Rana. and smacked the fastest fifty (13 balls) with a single in the next.

Earlier, the Royals won the toss and inserted the two-time champions into bat. They delivered a disciplined bowling performance, headlined by Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-0-29-4. In the process, the leggie also became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.