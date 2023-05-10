IPL 2023: CSK honour 'Elephant Whisperers' Bomman & Bellie with ₹5 lakh at Chepauk (WATCH)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has felicitated Elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves for their outstanding contribution in protecting the Asian Elephants. CSK owner Kasi Viswanathan presented a cheque of INR 500000 to the trio at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ahead of their IPL 2023 game against the Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted personalized CSK jerseys to Bomman and Bellie, the elephant protectors, brought into the spotlight by the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers. The occasion was followed by a training session at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

In an official statement, earlier, Kasi Viswanathan also vowed to offer a cheque to the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation for elephant welfare. As quoted by the official website, he said:

"We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage. Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses."

Chennai Super Kings elect to bat first against the Delhi Capitals:

Meanwhile, the Super Kings have won the toss and chose to bat first against the Capitals in an important contest. The four-time champions are coming off a convincing win against the Mumbai Indians, registering their second against the opposition in the season.

The Capitals have also found their mojo, evidenced by their four wins in their last five games. They have arrived in Chennai after defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), chasing down over 182 with seven wickets to spare.