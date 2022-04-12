IPL 2022: Who is Suyash Prabhudessai? All you need to know about the RCB batsman

Suyash Prabhudessai, 24, who made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a batting all-rounder from Goa.

Prabhudessai was bought by the Bangalore franchise for Rs 30 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The right-arm pacer made his List A debut for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017. He then made his first-class debut for his state in the Ranji Trophy next year.

Prabhudessai made his Twenty20 debut for Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019.

He made his presence felt when he was involved in the run out of CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali with a quick throw to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik in their IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 12.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:04 PM IST