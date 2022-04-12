IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni is a fantastic captain, have learned a lot from him, says Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 12 (Tuesday), Faf du Plessis spoke about locking horns with his old team and the memories he shared with team CSK.

The former CSK star player, who is the current captain of the RCB team, also expressed his excitement to meet his old teammates ahead of the clash.

“It would be really great to play against Chennai. As I said, I have got an incredible amount of love and respect from the people for everything that they have done. So it would be a great day to see everyone again and obviously when we walk on the field hopefully I can put in some performances to get RCB the win on that game,” Faf du Plessis said while speaking on the Inside RCB show on Star Sports.

The former South African captain also spoke about his journey with CSK.

“I'm extremely grateful for Chennai and being around with them for more than 10 years. They have a special place in my heart and I have learned a lot from MS Dhoni, he's a fantastic captain as well, so I'm sitting in a position where I can learn from two of the great leaders in Indian cricket,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:30 PM IST