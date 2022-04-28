IPL 2022: Umran Malik's fifer goes in vain as Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan's last-over heroics help Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pacer Umran Malik's maiden fifer (5/25) went in vain as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a late blitz by Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami (3/39), Yash Dayal (1/24), Alzarri Joseph (1/35) were the wicket-takers for Gujarat.

Chasing a big total, wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha smashed a solid half-century(68 off 38) and kept Gujarat alive in the chase. However, apart from him, most of the Gujarat batters -- Shubman Gill (22), David Miller (17), Hardik Pandya (10) couldn't score big despite getting the starts.

But, lower down the order, it was Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11), who kept Gujarat in the game till the last over.

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the last over of the innings bowled by Marco Jansen and Tewatia hit a six while Rashid smashed three sixes to take their team over the victory line.

Brief scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad -- 195/6 in 20 Overs (Abhishek Sharma 65, Aiden Markram 56; Mohammed Shami 3/39) lost to Gujarat Titans 199/5 in 20 Overs (Wriddhiman Saha 68, Rahul Tewatia 40 not out; Umran Malik 5/25) by 5 wickets

