IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik's Dale Steyn-like celebration sets Twitter on fire

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik set the Wankhede on fire with a fifer and then celebrated like South African pacer Dale Steyn by fist-pumping during their match against Gujarat Titans.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer bowled out GT’s Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and had captain Hardik Pandya caught as he bagged figures of 4-25 in his allotted 4 overs.

Malik’s pace had even former cricketers and pundits sit up and take notice.

His celebrations, though, had the Twitterati comparing him with the SA pacer great.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:25 PM IST