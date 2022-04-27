IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik's Dale Steyn-like celebration sets Twitter on fire

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik set the Wankhede on fire with a fifer and then celebrated like South African pacer Dale Steyn by fist-pumping during their match against Gujarat Titans.
The Jammu & Kashmir pacer bowled out GT’s Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and had captain Hardik Pandya caught as he bagged figures of 4-25 in his allotted 4 overs.
Malik’s pace had even former cricketers and pundits sit up and take notice.
His celebrations, though, had the Twitterati comparing him with the SA pacer great.
Here are a few reactions
