IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants suffer major setback, England pacer Mark Wood ruled out due to injury

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

The Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.

ALSO READ Watch video: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar extends Holi wishes to fans

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:38 PM IST