Watch video: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar extends Holi wishes to fans

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish his fans on the occasion of Holi.

The Master Blaster Instagrammed this picture while holding a plate of colours and captioned it: “Adding some more colours to your feed! #holi #colours #colourpop.”

He also posted a video of him spraying water to mark the occasion.

Other former cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman too wished their fans on Holi.

“Play and celebrate Holi without any worry and let it bring out the child in you and enjoy and cherish this colourful festival. Wishing you a colourful and #HappyHoli Holi Hai,” Sehwag tweeted.

While Laxman tweeted: May the colours of Holi spread peace, happiness, love and prosperity all around. Wishing you a blessed and #HappyHoli.”

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:36 PM IST