IPL 2022: GT’s Matthew Wade reprimanded for code of conduct breach against RCB

Gujarat Titans batter Matthew Wade was reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Mr Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the IPL said in a statement.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

While the statement did not give any reason for the breach, Wade was livid after being adjudged LBW, in what was a controversial call and attracted empathy from Virat Kohli.

Wade was sure that he under-edged a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision, which was out.

However, despite a clear deviation in the ball's trajectory before it thudded onto the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire's call.

The Australian was angry while going back into the dugout and displayed his anger in the dressing room too.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:34 PM IST