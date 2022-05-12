IPL 2022: Floodlight failure delays toss ahead of MI vs CSK match at Wankhede Stadium

The toss for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at the Wankhede Stadium was delayed after one of the floodlights failed.

This has been a season to forget for both MI and CSK. While Mumbai will be playing for pride, CSK still have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way.

CSK will be eliminated if they lose to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The MS Dhoni-led side would take confidence from their 91-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last outing and hope the batters build on their brilliant showing.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:16 PM IST