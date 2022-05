It was a Jasprit Bumrah show as Mumbai Indians restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 165-9 in their IPL clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah got his best T20 figures, with a scintillating spell of 5-9.

It was also Bumrah's first five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:26 PM IST