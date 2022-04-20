Watch Video: Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw spells the mantra for his team to overturn faltering IPL 2022 season

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw recently spoke about how the Rishabh Pant-led team can overturn their faltering IPL 2022 season.

The Mumbai batsman was talking ahead of Delhi Capitals' clash with Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, April 20.

DC haven't had the best of starts so far with just two wins in five games. They will be coming into this fixture on the back of a 16-run defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which saw the 2020 runners-up drop to the eighth spot on the IPL points table.

Shaw feels the squad needs to start playing as a unit.

“This is just the start there are a lot of matches still to play. As a team, we have to work on a lot of things. As individuals we all know our roles, all are experienced. We just need to display unity. We need to play as a team and learn how to play as a group. And when start doing this and it will show on the field, that’s the time we will display different energy and results too will be in our favour,” said the India batsman.

“This is a new team, we are still gelling, but the sooner we adapt, it will beneffit the team. We still have time to correct our mistakes and execute our roles properly,” he added.

Meanwhile, another player in the Delhi Capitals contingent tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

It is understood that the organisers have kept open the option of rescheduling the match, which on Tuesday was shifted from Pune to Mumbai, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition.

DC team physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive last week and was sent to isolation.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:11 PM IST